Sleuths stumble upon vital link in Moinabad farmhouse drugs case

HYDERABAD: Sleuths investigating the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case have traced a possible link between former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy’s brother Panjugula Ritesh Reddy and Telugu film producer Kedar Selagamsetty, who died in Dubai in February 2025.

The fact that Selagamsetty’s last rites were performed in Dubai has led to mystery surrounding his final days.

Police sources said scrutiny of bank accounts belonging to Rohith Reddy and Ritesh Reddy revealed a pattern of suspicious transactions. These transactions reportedly involved Kedar, Kaushik Ravi, Arjun Reddy and others, who have been identified as organisers and participants in alleged drug parties linked to the farmhouse.

A transfer of Rs 25 lakh from Ritesh Reddy to Selagamsetty has emerged as a key point of interest. When questioned, both Rohith Reddy and Ritesh Reddy are said to have offered evasive and inconsistent explanations, failing to provide a clear account of the transaction.