Sleuths stumble upon vital link in Moinabad farmhouse drugs case

HYDERABAD: Sleuths investigating the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case have traced a possible link between former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy’s brother Panjugula Ritesh Reddy and Telugu film producer Kedar Selagamsetty, who died in Dubai in February 2025.
The fact that Selagamsetty’s last rites were performed in Dubai has led to mystery surrounding his final days.
Police sources said scrutiny of bank accounts belonging to Rohith Reddy and Ritesh Reddy revealed a pattern of suspicious transactions. These transactions reportedly involved Kedar, Kaushik Ravi, Arjun Reddy and others, who have been identified as organisers and participants in alleged drug parties linked to the farmhouse.
A transfer of Rs 25 lakh from Ritesh Reddy to Selagamsetty has emerged as a key point of interest. When questioned, both Rohith Reddy and Ritesh Reddy are said to have offered evasive and inconsistent explanations, failing to provide a clear account of the transaction.
Investigators recently informed the court that Ritesh Reddy was acting as a benami for his brother, raising further doubts about the financial trail. Officials also stated that both men did not fully cooperate with the probe and failed to disclose details about the source of narcotic substances, suppliers, and other associates connected to the case.
Despite sustained questioning, the police said they are yet to establish a complete financial trail or obtain crucial documentary and digital evidence needed to map the alleged conspiracy and define the role of each accused. “We are yet to examine several persons identified during interrogation,” an investigator told TNIE, requesting anonymity.
Selagamsetty had earlier been named as an accused in a drugs case registered in March 2024.
The probe began following a raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad linked to Rohith Reddy, where police booked 11 persons, including Putta Mahesh Kumar, a TDP MP, who reportedly tested positive for drug consumption.
The investigation is ongoing.