Everybody sells protein

Growing up, nobody really talked about protein. Doctors, nutritionists, parents. No one made it sound like the most important nutrient.

But the gym bros knew. And we all know how we looked at them. We might take a lift from a gym bro, but never advice, because the gym has a bench press but no maths table.

Well... maybe we should have. They were right. We do need protein and exercise. But if you have to choose one, apparently it’s protein. The reason is simple. Eating is easier than lifting.

Growing up, we had no control and no idea. So we went with what our hearts wanted. Carbs. A country full of lower-middle-class families, carbs came cheap. We had government-subsidised carbs in ration shops, but no discount for protein.

I ate until I was full, yet someone would still ask, ‘Take some more rice na’. Only when you were a special guest at someone’s house would they ask, ‘Take some more mutton’, and that too only once.