Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest 49 in July, recover Rs 98.89 lakh

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested 49 people from 15 states in connection with 25 cybercrime cases and helped victims recover Rs 98.89 lakh during July, according to the monthly report released by the police.

The victims had lost Rs 13.87 crore across 38 cases, of which Rs 98.89 lakh was recovered. Trading fraud accounted for Rs 11.75 crore of the losses, with Rs 58.23 lakh refunded.

Meanwhile, Zonal Cyber Cells received 2,059 NCRP petitions in July, registered 298 FIRs and helped recover Rs 27.09 lakh in five cases involving six accused.

Under its cyber patrol initiative, police identified 128 Facebook and Instagram profiles running 36 paid advertisements promoting child exploitation, illegal multi-level marketing schemes and fake investment platforms. The profiles allegedly used referral links and deepfake videos of famous personalities to lure users.