A health choice that grew into a source of income

KHAMMAM: What began as a personal health choice has grown into a source of income and inspiration for many women in the district. A 57-year-old woman, Golla Jhansi Laxmi, a resident of Red Hills Colony in Khammam town, has emerged as a role model through her organic terrace gardening, recording impressive turmeric production this year.
Alongside a steady supply of vegetables, Laxmi has turned her house terrace into a thriving turmeric patch. This year alone, she harvested 26 kg of the premium Lakadong variety, valued at `3,000 per kg, apart from 40 kg of regular turmeric. The produce is sold directly to women through her WhatsApp groups. For the past three years, terrace-grown turmeric has provided her with a steady source of income.
Her journey into terrace gardening began three years ago, inspired by videos she watched on a YouTube channel. As her confidence and experience grew, so did her role as a mentor. Women who drew inspiration from her work now receive free vegetable seeds from her, along with constant encouragement, suggestions and practical guidance.
Speaking to TNIE, Laxmi said her decision to grow organic vegetables on the terrace was driven primarily by health concerns. She said, “We never purchased vegetables or leafy vegetables outside for the last three years and never got any health problems.”
She also said, “My husband is a retired teacher and we settled in Khammam.” What began as a personal health effort gradually evolved into a small-scale commercial activity. Gopala Krishna, her husband, said, “Not only are we eating organic vegetables, but we are also selling and sending to my son who is in Hyderabad and my mother-in-law, who is in Rajahmundry.”
He further said, “We are providing seeds free of cost and also giving suggestions and advice to newly entering women.” Jhansi Laxmi added that they have formed a city terrace garden group, which now has thousands of members enrolled.