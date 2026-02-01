A health choice that grew into a source of income

KHAMMAM: What began as a personal health choice has grown into a source of income and inspiration for many women in the district. A 57-year-old woman, Golla Jhansi Laxmi, a resident of Red Hills Colony in Khammam town, has emerged as a role model through her organic terrace gardening, recording impressive turmeric production this year.

Alongside a steady supply of vegetables, Laxmi has turned her house terrace into a thriving turmeric patch. This year alone, she harvested 26 kg of the premium Lakadong variety, valued at `3,000 per kg, apart from 40 kg of regular turmeric. The produce is sold directly to women through her WhatsApp groups. For the past three years, terrace-grown turmeric has provided her with a steady source of income.

Her journey into terrace gardening began three years ago, inspired by videos she watched on a YouTube channel. As her confidence and experience grew, so did her role as a mentor. Women who drew inspiration from her work now receive free vegetable seeds from her, along with constant encouragement, suggestions and practical guidance.