CFST: A classroom crusade for cleaner, safer food

NIZAMABAD: In a market often clouded by compromised quality, a modest college in Nizamabad district is quietly nurturing a generation of food safety champions. At the College of Food Science Technology (CFST), students are turning classroom learning into a public mission, producing adulteration-free squashes, pickles, jams and spices that blend science with social purpose.

Established in 2015 at Rudruru under Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, CFST offers a four-year undergraduate programme with 82 seats. With demand for admission rising each year, the college has steadily expanded its academic and outreach footprint.

The heart of this effort is the fourth-year Experimental Learning Programme (ELP), where students work in teams across four modules — fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, spices and processed foods. Using a revolving fund provided by the university, they manufacture and market their products, reinvesting earnings as per institutional guidelines.

Their produce — made from carefully sourced ingredients, including organic inputs from local farmers — is showcased at melas, exhibitions and conferences. Recently, students exhibited their range at Rashtrapati Nilayam during the President’s visit and at the first anniversary event of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad.

“Even with limited production, we’ve had no complaints and growing demand,” says final-year student Supraja, adding that the government’s crackdown on adulteration had opened new opportunities. “If we receive bulk orders, we are ready to deliver on time.”

Academic dean K Venkatreddy tells TNIE that the programme had sharpened students’ technical skills while reinforcing the values of hygiene, nutrition and scientific rigour. “We plan to widen the product range and our presence at exposure visits and exhibitions,” he adds, noting strong public support.

Several visitors suggest the government departments place bulk orders for welfare hostels, a move that could strengthen both student learning and public access to safe food.