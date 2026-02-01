Hyderabad ED attaches Rs 5.15 crore assets of official

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 19 immovable properties valued at `5.15 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a disproportionate assets case against Dacha Janardhan Mahesh, Town Planning Section Officer, GHMC, Secunderabad. The properties include plots, shops, flats and houses held by him and his family.

The probe followed an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in April 2016 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A chargesheet filed in June 2022 said Dacha Janardhan Mahesh possessed assets disproportionate to known income to the tune of `5.27 crore.

ED said the properties were acquired from proceeds of crime, with sale consideration paid largely in cash. It also alleged that cash deposits were made in his and family members’ bank accounts to project the assets as untainted, before being used for property purchases and personal expenses.

The agency further said the proceeds were used for development and construction of a project, Shree Indira Sadan, with the assistance of his cousin KB Laxminarayana of M/s Maheshwari Constructions.