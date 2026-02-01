Meet Neversu Mahimanvitha, a fourth-grader from Telangana who turned Kuchipudi into a spiritual journey

NALGONDA: While many children her age are immersed in screens and schoolbooks, eight-year-old Neversu Mahimanvitha is already at home on some of the most revered stages of the Telugu states. With the composure of a seasoned performer, this Class 4 student from Nalgonda has turned Kuchipudi into a spiritual journey, winning admiration far beyond her years.

Mahimanvitha’s artistic path began in earnest at the age of seven. In just over a year, she has delivered 19 performances at prominent spiritual and cultural venues, including Swarnagiri, Yadagirigutta, Ravindra Bharathi and Shilpa Kala Vedika.

What sets Mahimanvitha apart is not merely her command over classical rhythm and expression, but a versatility that seems almost effortless, her parents say. Her relationship with physical discipline began early — she entered a swimming pool at just three months old. Since then, movement has become her language, expressed through Kuchipudi as well as taekwondo, skating and badminton. Whether adorned with ghungroos on stage or sports gear on a court, she approaches each form with equal focus.

Behind her rapid rise is a carefully nurtured environment at home. Her parents, Neversu Deepika and Abhilash, have ensured she balances academics with the fine arts, allowing talent to grow without pressure. In doing so, Mahimanvitha quietly challenges the idea that children must choose between tradition and modern pursuits.