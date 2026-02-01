Opening the gates of opportunity

HYDERABAD/ SANGAREDDY: For many students in rural government schools in Sangareddy district, premier institutions and major industries remain distant symbols seen only from outside their gates. Limited awareness of rapid changes in education, healthcare, technology and industry — particularly among girls — often leads to disrupted education and shrinking aspirations, as students rarely get the opportunity to step into IIT campuses, understand academic life, explore career prospects or learn about higher education pathways, forcing many to discontinue their studies midway.
That sense of distance has begun to narrow through a series of exposure visits that took students from government schools and colleges, especially from remote regions such as Narayankhed, along with those from ITIs and polytechnics, to major industries and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH). For many, it was their first encounter with advanced academic environments and large-scale industrial processes, opening up new perspectives on careers and higher education.
Students who visited IITH spoke of their amazement at the institute’s advanced laboratories, research facilities and infrastructure. The tours offered them a glimpse into interdisciplinary learning and a research-driven culture far removed from their everyday classrooms. “These visits helped reduce the gap between school-level education and advanced research. The exposure enhanced curiosity and critical thinking,” said students who took part in the programme.
The experience extended beyond campus tours. Senior students Sai Purna and Abhinav interacted with participants on emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and sustainable technologies. Teachers accompanying the students said such exposure significantly strengthened their understanding of modern scientific research and innovation.
For some students, the visit proved transformative. “Visits to IITH and industries not only gave us a unique experience. After the visit, I felt that I must complete engineering education from institutions like IITH,” said Vaishnavi, a student from Hyderabad.
During the visits, faculty members and volunteers explained IITH’s courses, admission process and research ecosystem. Students toured engineering and technology centres, innovation hubs and the Knowledge Centre, gaining first-hand insight into how classroom theories translate into real-life applications. They also explored the environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced campus.
So far, 1,483 students from 20 educational institutions in the district have been taken in special vehicles to IITH and other industries, while another 1,031 students are yet to be covered. In addition, 150 teachers have participated in the tours. “If students and teachers gain awareness about developments in the technological, industrial and educational sectors, teachers will be better equipped to guide students in the future,” an official from the department said.
The initiative was taken up by district Collector P Pravinya, who believed that early exposure to real-world opportunities could reshape students’ mindsets. She felt that with the right encouragement and access, students from government institutions could match the potential of those studying in private corporate schools. “Many students are getting inspired by these exposure visits being conducted under the supervision of the education department,” Pravinya told TNIE, adding that she personally coordinated with the Director of IITH to facilitate visits for rural students.
In a similar effort to widen aspirations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as part of Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (2.0), organised a special exposure visit to IIT Hyderabad for 180 children of sanitation workers. Titled ‘From City Streets to IIT Dreams’, the initiative brought together students studying in Classes VI to X from various GHMC circles, aiming to address socio-economic barriers and instil confidence among students whose parents play a crucial role in maintaining the city’s sanitation systems.
Organised in collaboration with E-Cell, IIT Hyderabad, the visit featured a structured itinerary that began with an orientation and a motivational interaction with Prayas. Students were taken on guided walks through academic buildings, introduced to engineering and science disciplines, and briefed on pathways to IIT admissions. They also visited the Knowledge Resource Center to understand the role of libraries in academic growth, shared lunch at the campus mess, and explored the Sports and Cultural Complex, highlighting the importance of holistic development alongside academics.