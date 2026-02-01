Opening the gates of opportunity

HYDERABAD/ SANGAREDDY: For many students in rural government schools in Sangareddy district, premier institutions and major industries remain distant symbols seen only from outside their gates. Limited awareness of rapid changes in education, healthcare, technology and industry — particularly among girls — often leads to disrupted education and shrinking aspirations, as students rarely get the opportunity to step into IIT campuses, understand academic life, explore career prospects or learn about higher education pathways, forcing many to discontinue their studies midway.

That sense of distance has begun to narrow through a series of exposure visits that took students from government schools and colleges, especially from remote regions such as Narayankhed, along with those from ITIs and polytechnics, to major industries and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH). For many, it was their first encounter with advanced academic environments and large-scale industrial processes, opening up new perspectives on careers and higher education.

Students who visited IITH spoke of their amazement at the institute’s advanced laboratories, research facilities and infrastructure. The tours offered them a glimpse into interdisciplinary learning and a research-driven culture far removed from their everyday classrooms. “These visits helped reduce the gap between school-level education and advanced research. The exposure enhanced curiosity and critical thinking,” said students who took part in the programme.

The experience extended beyond campus tours. Senior students Sai Purna and Abhinav interacted with participants on emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and sustainable technologies. Teachers accompanying the students said such exposure significantly strengthened their understanding of modern scientific research and innovation.

For some students, the visit proved transformative. “Visits to IITH and industries not only gave us a unique experience. After the visit, I felt that I must complete engineering education from institutions like IITH,” said Vaishnavi, a student from Hyderabad.