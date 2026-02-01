Telangana HC orders early decision on Pakistanis’ visa pleas

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government and the police authorities to expeditiously consider and pass appropriate orders on the fresh Long Term Visa (LTV) applications filed by a petitioner and his mother, both Pakistani nationals, strictly in accordance with the Government of India guidelines dated April 28, 2025.
The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Syed Ali Hussain Razvi a 33-year-old man, who claimed Indian citizenship by birth and challenged the actions of the Inspector of Police, Pakistan Branch (Special Branch), Hyderabad.
The petitioner alleged that police officials repeatedly visited his residence, compelled him to apply for an LTV, and threatened prosecution without issuing any notice, thereby violating Articles 5, 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. He also sought directions restraining the authorities from interfering with his marital and family life.
The petitioner asserted that he was born and brought up in Hyderabad, married to an Indian citizen, and has been residing in the city for over three decades.
However, the state disputed his claim of citizenship, relying on official records which indicated that he was recorded as a Pakistani national whose name was included in his mother’s Pakistani passport and who never obtained Indian citizenship or a valid LTV.
The court held that documents such as Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence and educational certificates cannot, by themselves, establish Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955. It observed that the actions of the authorities were part of a statutory verification process initiated pursuant to the April 28, 2025 GO, which mandates all Pakistani nationals holding LTVs and not granted Indian citizenship to apply afresh.
Declining to grant the reliefs sought by the petitioner, the court noted that both the petitioner and his mother had applied for fresh LTVs in July 2025.