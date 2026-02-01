Telangana HC orders early decision on Pakistanis’ visa pleas

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government and the police authorities to expeditiously consider and pass appropriate orders on the fresh Long Term Visa (LTV) applications filed by a petitioner and his mother, both Pakistani nationals, strictly in accordance with the Government of India guidelines dated April 28, 2025.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Syed Ali Hussain Razvi a 33-year-old man, who claimed Indian citizenship by birth and challenged the actions of the Inspector of Police, Pakistan Branch (Special Branch), Hyderabad.

The petitioner alleged that police officials repeatedly visited his residence, compelled him to apply for an LTV, and threatened prosecution without issuing any notice, thereby violating Articles 5, 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. He also sought directions restraining the authorities from interfering with his marital and family life.

The petitioner asserted that he was born and brought up in Hyderabad, married to an Indian citizen, and has been residing in the city for over three decades.