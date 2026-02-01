Wings India 2026 ends on high note in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Wings India 2026 concluded on Saturday at Begumpet Airport, capping four days of high-energy aerial displays, industry networking and public engagement that highlighted the rapid expansion and rising ambition of India’s civil aviation sector.
The biennial aviation show transformed the historic airfield into a vibrant hub of aircraft, technology and talent, attracting strong participation from global industry leaders. The final two days, opened to visitors, witnessed a surge in footfall, with more than 70,000 people thronging the venue.
Aviation professionals, businessmen, students and families lined the tarmac and exhibition zones, drawn by a blend of flying demonstrations, static aircraft displays and interactive pavilions. Organisers said the response reflected growing public interest in aviation careers and aerospace innovation.
Among the biggest crowd-pullers was the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, whose precision formations in Hawk Mk-132 aircraft filled the Hyderabad skies with smoke trails and tight manoeuvres. Aerobatic pilot Mark Jefferies also captivated spectators, adding an international flavour to the flying programme. In total, more than 30 aircraft were showcased through static and aerial displays, ranging from commercial and regional jets to helicopters, business aircraft and training platforms.
The exhibition featured over 150 exhibitors, including airlines, airport operators, aircraft and engine manufacturers, MRO providers, technology firms, training institutes and start-ups. Major airline participants included Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air.
Global aerospace majors such as Airbus, Dassault Aviation, ATR, Embraer and Pilatus displayed their offerings, while Indian organisations including HAL and CSIR-NAL highlighted indigenous aerospace and research capabilities.
According to organisers, the four-day event attracted over 75,000 business visitors and more than one lakh general visitors. Around 2,000 delegates, including over 200 international participants, attended the show, reinforcing its status as a global meeting point for the aviation community.
Beyond air displays and exhibitions, Wings India 2026 served as a key business and policy platform. More than 500 structured B2B and B2G meetings were held alongside conferences and leadership forums focusing on sustainable aviation.