Wings India 2026 ends on high note in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Wings India 2026 concluded on Saturday at Begumpet Airport, capping four days of high-energy aerial displays, industry networking and public engagement that highlighted the rapid expansion and rising ambition of India’s civil aviation sector.

The biennial aviation show transformed the historic airfield into a vibrant hub of aircraft, technology and talent, attracting strong participation from global industry leaders. The final two days, opened to visitors, witnessed a surge in footfall, with more than 70,000 people thronging the venue.

Aviation professionals, businessmen, students and families lined the tarmac and exhibition zones, drawn by a blend of flying demonstrations, static aircraft displays and interactive pavilions. Organisers said the response reflected growing public interest in aviation careers and aerospace innovation.

Among the biggest crowd-pullers was the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, whose precision formations in Hawk Mk-132 aircraft filled the Hyderabad skies with smoke trails and tight manoeuvres. Aerobatic pilot Mark Jefferies also captivated spectators, adding an international flavour to the flying programme. In total, more than 30 aircraft were showcased through static and aerial displays, ranging from commercial and regional jets to helicopters, business aircraft and training platforms.