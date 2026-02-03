Anoushka Shankar marks 30 years on stage

The influence of her father and guru, Pt Ravi Shankar, continues to shape her philosophy of music. She recollects, “There were countless lessons I learned from him over decades of playing at his side, but the biggest lesson was one I observed rather than was told. Even in his ’90s, even at the pinnacle of our musical form, he approached music as a student. He used to say that you climb a mountain and all you see is a further vista. He never believed he had conquered music — there was always more to learn. That taught me everything about the spiritual nature of art, that it is an ever-evolving exploration of the soul and the human experience. That continues to influence everything I do.”

Carrying such a formidable legacy has never been simple: “Because he was my father and guru, I could see very early the weight of expectation people placed on me, and also the judgment and criticism that came even before people had really heard my music.” Learning to detach from external opinion was essential. She recounts, “I knew from the beginning that there were things I had no control over — other people’s opinions. If I based my artistic fulfillment on that, I would be lost. So from the start, I asked myself: why am I a musician? Yes, I learned from my father. Yes, his legacy matters to me. But what is authentic to me? What do I need to express? What do I have to give? It’s not always easy, but I’ve accepted that not everything I do will please everyone — and that’s okay if it’s honest.”

Looking ahead, her work remains in motion. “I’ll be continuing to tour the world with all three albums now that they’re out. Beyond that, I’m working on new composition projects and some really exciting collaborations — though I can’t name anyone yet,” she concludes.