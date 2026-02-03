Built to Feel, Cooked to Remember

Design finds its true expression when soul meets structure. Interior design is deeply personal — each wall, corner and detail crafted to evoke comfort, joy and a sense of belonging. When this sensibility comes together with food, the result is an experience that appeals to all the senses. Palate by Design at Signature Estates brought this idea to life by pairing interior designers with chefs, creating immersive pop-ups that celebrated creativity across disciplines.

Interior designer Apoorva Shroff, who infused her space with easy, breezy Goa-inspired vibes, speaks about the challenge of translating the brief into an experience. “The brief was actually to design a home, because the people coming here were looking to design and architect their own homes, but it also had to function like a restaurant,” she explains, adding, “So we had to strike that balance. When you enter, you get the pop of a restaurant — the mirrored slats immediately draw you in and make you interact with the space. Then there’s a fresh courtyard that captures light, wooden flooring that adds warmth, super-luxurious carpets, and bold, striking lights that tie everything back to the restaurant theme.”