Built to Feel, Cooked to Remember

Design finds its true expression when soul meets structure. Interior design is deeply personal — each wall, corner and detail crafted to evoke comfort, joy and a sense of belonging. When this sensibility comes together with food, the result is an experience that appeals to all the senses. Palate by Design at Signature Estates brought this idea to life by pairing interior designers with chefs, creating immersive pop-ups that celebrated creativity across disciplines.
Interior designer Apoorva Shroff, who infused her space with easy, breezy Goa-inspired vibes, speaks about the challenge of translating the brief into an experience. “The brief was actually to design a home, because the people coming here were looking to design and architect their own homes, but it also had to function like a restaurant,” she explains, adding, “So we had to strike that balance. When you enter, you get the pop of a restaurant — the mirrored slats immediately draw you in and make you interact with the space. Then there’s a fresh courtyard that captures light, wooden flooring that adds warmth, super-luxurious carpets, and bold, striking lights that tie everything back to the restaurant theme.”
Talking about what led her to the world of design, Apoorva shares a light-hearted story, “My mom was a banker, and one day she came home and said I should become an architect because her architect clients travelled the world, saw beautiful buildings, and apparently got penthouses. I’m still looking for those builders who will give me that penthouse,” she laughs.
Complementing her space was chef Ralph, who curated the Goan menu Praca Prazeres. “Menu-wise, we’ve done most of the classics we cook back home. Since this was our first event in Hyderabad, we wanted people to experience what we really do. Working with Apoorva has been a great collaboration-everything she’s created blends beautifully with our food,” he says.
Another highlight of Palate by Design was the vibrant pop-up by designer Farah Agarwal and Chef Manav Aggarwal. Farah’s interiors leaned towards warmth and colour, creating a space that felt more like a home than a restaurant. “When people walk in, they should feel like they’re in their own dining room, entertaining friends and guests,” she explains, adding, “We textured the walls, added layers, and brought in a lot of furniture. Even though you’re serving Michelin-level food, the space should feel intimate and comfortable.”
Chef Manav Aggarwal, whose menu was inspired by Thailand, explains the concept behind Bang, “Bang is Bangkok, the central hub where people from all over Thailand come and settle. It keeps evolving. I’ve lived there for nine years, and we cook what you actually get in the country.” Praising the collaboration, he says, “Farah’s interiors elevate the food. There’s minimalism, but done very elegantly, and when the food hits the table, it just looks better.”