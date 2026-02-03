GHMC’s 1st steps towards common water, power and property tax bill

HYDERABAD: As the state government is mulling introducing a common bill for electricity, water/drainage and property tax, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has begun a joint survey to update mobile numbers linked to Property Tax Identification Numbers.

The exercise is being carried out by GHMC bill collectors in coordination with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited meter readers. The updated mobile numbers will be mapped in handheld machines. Deputy municipal commissioners have been instructed to complete the survey by February 15.

During a review meeting on January 12, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to examine the proposal for a common bill. Subsequently, at a meeting chaired by the MAUD special chief secretary on January 27, it was decided to integrate mobile numbers associated with PTIN with those of the power utility. Officials were directed to conduct a joint door-to-door survey from February 1 to complete the mobile number integration process by February 15