Hyderabad citizens flag park, road encroachments

HYDERABAD: Several citizens approached HYDRAA Prajavani alleging large-scale encroachment of parks, public utility spaces and roads in layouts approved by gram panchayats, HMDA and ULBs.

Complainants said areas earmarked as parks during layout approvals are later being converted into residential plots and sold by developers and, in some cases, colony welfare associations. They alleged that despite gift deeds being executed in favour of local bodies, park lands are being illegally occupied. Public utility lands and internal roads are also being encroached upon, they said.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed all 65 complaints and told officials to resolve them.

Residents of Turkayamjal municipality, ward No. 24, said encroachments had resurfaced despite earlier action by HYDRAA to clear access roads to seven colonies. They alleged that encroachers are obstructing road works and urged immediate intervention.

Residents of Sri Ram Nagar Colony (Survey No. 97) alleged encroachment of two parks measuring 300 sq yds, while similar complaints were raised from Durgabhavani Nagar, Champapet village, and Bhagyalakshmi Colony in Quthbullapur mandal.

In Sri Sai Reddy Layout, residents said encroachments on the foreshore and outlet of Mutkul Kunta had led to flooding of nearly 90 plots. Complaints were also received from YSR Secretariat Employees Colony, Manikonda, over encroachments on park, public utility and Waqf lands.