Hyderabad fire dept inspects 70 establishments

HYDERABAD: In the wake of recent fire accidents within Outer Ring Road limits, the Fire department has inspected 70 vulnerable establishments across Hyderabad.

The inspected premises include commercial (26), mercantile (27), institutional (3), hospitals (2), mixed occupancy (3), assembly (3), business (2), residential (1), industry (1), multiplex (1) and mall (1) units.

The inspections, launched on January 28, are being conducted on a war footing following instructions from Director General (Fire) Vikram Singh Mann. The focus is on identifying fire and life safety violations posing risks to occupants. Key violations include misuse of cellars for storage or accommodation, blocking of staircases and ramps, excessive storage of materials beyond permitted limits and other lapses compromising fire safety.

Officials have been instructed to initiate strict action against managements found violating norms. Building owners and occupants are also being sensitised about fire safety guidelines. The DG urged all stakeholders to strictly comply with statutory fire safety norms to prevent accidents and protect lives and property.