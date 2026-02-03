Koti robbery: Special teams sent to UP to nab two suspects

HYDERABAD: Sultan Bazar police said two of the suspects in the Koti ATM robbery case are believed to be from Uttar Pradesh. Two special teams have been sent to the state to trace and arrest them.

The victim, Rinshad PV (26) from Kerala, is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital, police said.

The incident occurred on Bank Street in Koti when Rinshad was depositing `6 lakh in an ATM vestibule. Two unidentified men allegedly threatened him with a firearm, shot him in the right leg and fled with the cash on a two-wheeler. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Kacheguda, after which the accused reportedly escaped towards the Old City.

Police said CCTV footage from multiple locations is being analysed and technical evidence examined to track the suspects. Coordination is also underway with neighbouring states as part of the investigation.