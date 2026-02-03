Telangana HC stays waqf land acquisition for NH-44 elevated corridor

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered status quo on the proposed acquisition of four acres of Waqf Board land in Secunderabad for the construction of an elevated corridor on National Highway-44.

The interim order was passed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar while hearing a writ petition filed by Mohammad Abid and another petitioner. They challenged the authorities’ failure to act on their representations submitted in December 2024 and again on January 3, opposing the land acquisition.

The petitioners stated that the land belongs to Dargah Syed Saheb and a Muslim burial ground under the control of the Waqf Board, with a total extent of 8 acres. Of this, 4 acres are proposed to be acquired for the NH-44 elevated corridor project.

Their counsel argued that despite repeated objections, the authorities did not respond and that the land is protected Waqf property, which cannot be acquired without following the due process prescribed under the Waqf Act.

After hearing the matter, the Court issued notices to the Union government, state government, the Waqf Board and the chief executive officer of the Cantonment Board, directing them to file counter-affidavits.

The case has been posted to February 11. Meanwhile, the Court directed all parties to maintain the status quo on the land until further orders.