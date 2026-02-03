When sitar, ghazal and stars aligned

There was a quiet kind of magic in the air as Gayaki, Gat, Ghazal unfolded at Taramati Baradari Resort. Presented by Chowrangee, an initiative of the Bengal and Beyond Foundation, the evening drew people in gently, under open skies, with the promise of music that would linger long after the last note faded. Right at the entrance, a small Polaroid photo booth had people lining up, smiling, posing and laughing. There was a childlike excitement in the air, the kind that didn’t belong to any age group.

Explaining the idea behind the evening, Dr Santanu Paul, the president of Chowrangee had earlier said, “This particular one, you know, many of us follow classical music and admire Purbayan Chatterjee as a sitarist, while we also love ghazals and follow Gayatri Asokan. Most people have seen them separately, yet they are married.” He added that Chowrangee follows a clear philosophy: “The idea of the Bengal and Beyond Foundation is that we look for someone connected to Bengal collaborating with someone from outside, creating something global.”