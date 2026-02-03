When sitar, ghazal and stars aligned

There was a quiet kind of magic in the air as Gayaki, Gat, Ghazal unfolded at Taramati Baradari Resort. Presented by Chowrangee, an initiative of the Bengal and Beyond Foundation, the evening drew people in gently, under open skies, with the promise of music that would linger long after the last note faded. Right at the entrance, a small Polaroid photo booth had people lining up, smiling, posing and laughing. There was a childlike excitement in the air, the kind that didn’t belong to any age group.
Explaining the idea behind the evening, Dr Santanu Paul, the president of Chowrangee had earlier said, “This particular one, you know, many of us follow classical music and admire Purbayan Chatterjee as a sitarist, while we also love ghazals and follow Gayatri Asokan. Most people have seen them separately, yet they are married.” He added that Chowrangee follows a clear philosophy: “The idea of the Bengal and Beyond Foundation is that we look for someone connected to Bengal collaborating with someone from outside, creating something global.”
The evening brought together an ensemble of artistes who each carried their own musical world onto the stage. Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee led the sonic journey, while Gayatri Asokan’s voice anchored the ghazals with musical depth. They were joined by Ishaan Ghosh, Shikhar Naad Qureshi, Abshaar Ahmad and Steve Thomas Kottoor, all performing in unison and creating moments where classical, contemporary and experimental music flowed seamlessly into one musical conversation.
After the ceremonial lamp lighting by the chief guest, the music began on an auspicious note with Vakratunda Mahakaya and a Ganesh Vandana on the sitar by Purbayan Chatterjee. The prayer flowed into familiar chants of Hare Rama Hare Krishna, setting a calm, and meditative tone before Gayatri stepped aside, allowing the Purbayan to take centre stage.
What followed was a beautifully stitched musical journey. From Water Bird and Lullaby, which gently tug at memories of sleepless nights and parental love, the performance moved into Raag Yaman in Hindustani or Kalyani in Carnatic music. The raag travelled across genres, blending seamlessly into Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo, Chhaap Tilak, Laal Ishq. The jugalbandi between the artistes was effortless and absorbing.
As the cold breeze swept through the crowd, people listened intently, soaking in every note. The ghazal segment began with a piece which was written by Bahadur Shah Zafar, poet and former Mughal Emperor, followed by Gayatri’s own ghazals like Harsoo Dikhayi Deti Hai and the much-loved Baat Karni Mujhse Mushkil (Mareez-e-Ishq).
The most awaited moment arrived when the husband-wife duo finally performed together. Barsan Lage, Raghupati Raghav and Garaj Garaj drew audible gasps and smiles.
The night closed with a playful, energetic mix songs. And, as Shantanu put it, “We want to look at art as a service.”
Walking out under the night sky, after the show, everything felt musical and magical.