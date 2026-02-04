A New Address for Personalised Skin and Hair Care

Skin care has firmly moved from being an occasional indulgence to an everyday essential, with more people actively seeking treatments that not only enhance appearance but also support long-term skin health. Adding to Jubilee Hills’ growing wellness landscape is Layers Privé, a newly opened skin clinic that blends advanced technology with personalised dermatological care. Spearheading the clinic is Dr B Swathi, chief dermatologist and anti-ageing expert at Layers Clinics, who believes that effective skin care begins with understanding individual needs rather than following trends.
Layers Skin Clinic positions itself as a comprehensive destination for medical, cosmetic and aesthetic skin and hair treatments. Every service offered at the clinic is evidence-based and carefully personalised, ensuring treatments are both safe and effective. The clinic specialises in customised solutions for concerns such as acne, hair loss, pigmentation and anti-ageing, with a strong emphasis on accurate diagnosis and maintaining long-term skin health rather than quick fixes.
At Layers, customised dermatology means designing treatment plans after detailed skin analysis, while also taking into account medical history, lifestyle factors and individual concerns. According to Dr Swathi, skin care is never one-size-fits-all, which is why treatments often combine medical care with advanced procedures to deliver optimal results. Among the most common concerns she encounters today are adult acne, increasing hair fall in both men and women, and premature greying. Many of these issues are influenced by genetics, hormones, stress, lifestyle habits and improper skin care practices. For skin of colour, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone remain significant concerns.
The clinic is equipped with FDA-approved, clinically proven devices and lasers, all administered under expert medical supervision. Layers also incorporates international products and protocols from countries such as France, Switzerland, Korea and the USA, bringing global best practices to local patients.
When it comes to everyday care, she emphasises the importance of basics — proper cleansing, daily moisturising and religious use of sunscreen. Avoiding self-medication, maintaining healthy sleep patterns and staying active, she says, are habits that form the foundation for healthy skin and hair in the long run.