A New Address for Personalised Skin and Hair Care

Layers Skin Clinic positions itself as a comprehensive destination for medical, cosmetic and aesthetic skin and hair treatments. Every service offered at the clinic is evidence-based and carefully personalised, ensuring treatments are both safe and effective. The clinic specialises in customised solutions for concerns such as acne, hair loss, pigmentation and anti-ageing, with a strong emphasis on accurate diagnosis and maintaining long-term skin health rather than quick fixes.

At Layers, customised dermatology means designing treatment plans after detailed skin analysis, while also taking into account medical history, lifestyle factors and individual concerns. According to Dr Swathi, skin care is never one-size-fits-all, which is why treatments often combine medical care with advanced procedures to deliver optimal results. Among the most common concerns she encounters today are adult acne, increasing hair fall in both men and women, and premature greying. Many of these issues are influenced by genetics, hormones, stress, lifestyle habits and improper skin care practices. For skin of colour, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone remain significant concerns.