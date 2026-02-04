Celebrating long disciplines of carnatic music

Beyond titles, still a student

Being recognised under the Gurusanmanam legacy of the HTAMF Foundation makes me reflect deeply on what it truly means to be called a guru. Titles alone do not define a guru. One must possess a strong classical foundation, profound knowledge, family legacy and parampara — without which there is no credibility. Teaching efficiency and background knowledge are essential. This honour, I feel, is not just for me but for music itself, as students today are practising well and exhibiting their talent fully. Merely knowing sampradaya is not enough; one must also develop one’s own legacy and depth of understanding. Having served as principal and head of department in several government music institutions, I never found administration to be a burden. Teaching was never separate from my identity as a musician, as I come from a strong musical lineage. Over the years, I have seen changes in formal music education, particularly a reduction in dedication, though I admire both institutional learning and the guru–shishya parampara. As a vocalist, violinist and viola player, I believe one must internalise music completely — when I sing, I must mentally accompany myself, and when I play, I must fully understand the vocalist. The viola, though still emerging in Carnatic music, is finding its space. After more than four decades, I still consider myself a student. Practice sustains my relationship with music, and while age brings limitations, the desire to learn remains unchanged.

Komandur Seshadri, Carnatic vocalist, violinist and viola player