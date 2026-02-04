Five convicted in separate child sexual assault cases in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In five separate cases, local courts recently convicted five persons for sexually assaulting minor girls, including one case where a father received rigorous life imprisonment till death for repeatedly abusing his 12-year-old daughter, police said.

Hyderabad City police, assisted by the Bharosa Centre, secured convictions through coordinated investigations before Sessions and Fast Track Special Courts under IPC, BNS and POCSO provisions.

Offences reported at Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Bhavani Nagar and SR Nagar included aggravated penetrative assault, attempted rape, criminal intimidation and child enticement involving minor victims.

Sentences included 25 years for assaulting a nine-year-old, 20 years for assaulting an eight-year-old, and five years each in two cases involving sexual assault and attempted rape, with courts stressing deterrent punishment.

Courts also imposed fines and ordered compensation between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh under victim support schemes.

Survivors, aged four to 12, were assaulted by neighbours, acquaintances or, in one instance, the victim’s father.

After disclosures, guardians approached police, and cases were referred to Bharosa, which provided counselling, legal assistance and medical support.