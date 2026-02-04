Flawsome: Bleeding shouldn’t cost the planet

From a modest home in Sangli to the heart of India’s sustainability conversation, the story behind Flawsome, India’s first flushable sanitary pad, designed to safely disintegrate in water and reduce menstrual waste is rooted not in market gaps spotted from boardrooms, but in lived reality. Founded by Ranu Khade, Flawsome is now available in Hyderabad. If you rewind two or three decades, the founder admits, the odds of her being here were slim. Growing up in scarcity meant that even basic menstrual hygiene was out of reach. When she got her first period, sanitary pads were not an option. “My idea of a dream life was heartbreakingly small. I just wanted to afford enough pads for one menstrual cycle,” she recalls. It wasn’t another era, it was modern India.

Yet, it was her mother’s fearless honesty that planted the first seed of change. Menstruation was explained without shame or whispers, alongside an invitation to question inherited norms. One contradiction stayed with her: the same place labelled ‘impure’ during menstruation is where life begins. As India raced ahead — rockets, digital infrastructure, global ambition — menstrual hygiene remained stagnant. Innovation bypassed it entirely. Not because solutions were complex, but because the subject itself had long been ignored. The numbers were staggering: 12 billion sanitary pads generated every year, most non-biodegradable, taking centuries to decompose. Millions of girls missing school. Nearly 23 million dropping out annually. And an invisible workforce of waste workers handling soiled pads by hand, every day. “This isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a national development issue, a climate issue, and a human dignity issue,” she insists.