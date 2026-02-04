How genomics is rewriting preventive healthcare

Excerpts

What is genomics and how is it different from regular medical tests we usually take?

Genomics is the study of your complete DNA, the blueprint that makes you, ‘you’. While routine medical tests capture markers like blood sugar, cholesterol, or liver enzymes at a specific moment, genomics goes deeper, revealing your inherent predispositions to certain health conditions. It doesn’t just explain what’s happening in your body today; it offers insight into what may lie ahead, empowering you to make informed choices well before symptoms surface.