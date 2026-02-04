How genomics is rewriting preventive healthcare

In a country where healthcare often begins after illness strikes, genomics is quietly changing the script. Speaking to Aditi Ohri, co-founder of Mr Yoda, CE explores how decoding DNA can help Indians move from reactive treatment to preventive, personalised health planning, long before symptoms ever show up.
Excerpts
What is genomics and how is it different from regular medical tests we usually take?
Genomics is the study of your complete DNA, the blueprint that makes you, ‘you’. While routine medical tests capture markers like blood sugar, cholesterol, or liver enzymes at a specific moment, genomics goes deeper, revealing your inherent predispositions to certain health conditions. It doesn’t just explain what’s happening in your body today; it offers insight into what may lie ahead, empowering you to make informed choices well before symptoms surface.
India’s healthcare is mostly about treating illness after it appears. How can genomics help shift the focus to prevention instead?
India’s healthcare system remains largely reactive, with many conditions detected only after complications arise. Genomics changes that by identifying health risks years in advance, offering individuals a clear, preventive roadmap. If someone’s genetic profile signals a higher risk of diabetes or heart disease, early lifestyle interventions, personalised nutrition, and informed medication choices can be planned well ahead of time. When such insights are acted on early, the likelihood of serious complications drops significantly. In essence, genomics enables a shift from reactive illness management to proactive, long-term health planning.
How early can genomics detect the risk of common diseases like diabetes, heart problems, or cancer?
Genomic insights can be gathered at any age, even in childhood. For many common conditions, genetic risk can be identified decades before symptoms appear. The earlier we gain this understanding, the sooner we can act through simple measures like lifestyle adjustments, personalised nutrition, and timely preventive screenings. This empowers individuals to make informed everyday choices and significantly lowers the risk of developing disease later in life because health should empower, not overwhelm.
How affordable and accessible is genomic testing today for the average Indian family?
Genomic testing is now far more affordable and accessible than it was just a few years ago. At Mr Yoda, we offer tests such as DNA Decoder, Nutrigenomics (NGx), and Pharmacogenomics (PGx), supported by convenient at-home sample collection and AI-driven interpretation. Through our annual membership, families can access these advanced tests along with ongoing health monitoring at a lower cost. This brings preventive genomics within reach of middle-class households, eliminates the need for repeated hospital visits, and makes proactive healthcare practical for everyday life.
What are some real-life examples where genomics has helped people make better health decisions early on?
We’ve seen multiple real-world cases where genomic insights have led to meaningful improvements in health outcomes. In some families, identifying a higher genetic risk for type 2 diabetes enabled early adoption of personalised nutrition, exercise, and monitoring plans, helping delay, or even prevent, the onset of the disease. In other instances, Pharmacogenomics (PGx) revealed that commonly prescribed medications were unlikely to be effective or could cause adverse effects, allowing clinicians to choose safer, more suitable alternatives. Together, these examples highlight how understanding one’s genetic profile enables earlier, smarter decisions and shifts healthcare from trial-and-error to truly personalised prevention.
Looking ahead, how do you see genomics changing the future of healthcare in India over the next 10 years?
I see genomics becoming a central part of everyday healthcare in India. Preventive care will evolve beyond reactive doctor visits into personalised, long-term health planning. Genomic insights will increasingly inform nutrition, fitness, medication choices, and early screenings across homes, schools, and workplaces. Over the next decade, the combination of genomics and AI will enable India to predict, prevent, and manage diseases with greater precision, improving both individual health outcomes and the public healthcare system as a whole.