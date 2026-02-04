Inside Onir’s worldview of storytelling

While directing remains closest to his heart, producing is the toughest role. As he put it, “The role closest to my heart is that of a director because I have always wanted to do it, and as a director I get to combine every aspect of filmmaking and see it all come together, which is when I am truly happiest on set. Producing, however, is the most challenging since it involves arranging finances, and then figuring out distribution, release, and getting the film through the censors, all of which are major responsibilities.”

On how he chooses artists, he emphasised, “I look for two things. First, especially with new actors, I see how deeply they can become, embrace, and live the character, and how unthreatened they feel representing parts of themselves, particularly in queer stories. Second, I look for commitment, for those who value the journey over money, treat filmmaking as exploration, and build lasting connections beyond the shoot.”

As the conversation winds down, one thing becomes clear. For Onir, cinema is not just about telling stories but about leaving behind traces of empathy, love and honesty. His films feel like quiet conversations with time, reminding us that some stories are meant to stay, long after the lights fade.