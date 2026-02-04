Inside Onir’s worldview of storytelling

Onir (Anirban Dhar) has long carved a space for himself in Indian cinema by telling stories that focus on love, identity and empathy. Known for films such as My Brother... Nikhil, which was among the first to address AIDS and same-sex relationships, and I Am, which won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. Onir continues to push boundaries with We Are Faheem & Karun, the first Kashmiri-language film shot entirely in Kashmir. In Hyderabad recently, the filmmaker spoke about his journey, his creative process and the ideas that keep him going.
Speaking about returning to Hyderabad after several years, Onir reflected on how much it has changed. He shared, “I had been to Hyderabad many years ago, so this feels like a changed city. Earlier, I stayed around Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and knew old Hyderabad, but Gachibowli feels like a different world.”
When asked about the emotional sensitivity that runs through his films, he explained how closely his work is tied to who he is as a person. He said, “I believe that for most artists, the work they do is an extension of themselves. Through different stories, it is always the soul that reaches out and speaks. As someone born and brought up in Bhutan, and in a family that has always been inclusive, this shapes how I see the world. My parents were refugees from Bangladesh, we grew up in Bhutan, and these experiences stay with me. Today, when there is so much hate and violence around us, I feel love is something we need to cherish and tell more stories about. Mainstream cinema largely focuses on violence, war and misogyny, and I do not want to be part of that narrative.”
Talking about finding inspiration, Onir underlined his deep connection with real life. He expressed, “Most of my films are based on and inspired by real-life stories. I draw from stories I hear, read about, and from the people I meet. I believe that when I stay open and listen well as a person, those stories naturally come to me and shape the work I create.”
While directing remains closest to his heart, producing is the toughest role. As he put it, “The role closest to my heart is that of a director because I have always wanted to do it, and as a director I get to combine every aspect of filmmaking and see it all come together, which is when I am truly happiest on set. Producing, however, is the most challenging since it involves arranging finances, and then figuring out distribution, release, and getting the film through the censors, all of which are major responsibilities.”
On how he chooses artists, he emphasised, “I look for two things. First, especially with new actors, I see how deeply they can become, embrace, and live the character, and how unthreatened they feel representing parts of themselves, particularly in queer stories. Second, I look for commitment, for those who value the journey over money, treat filmmaking as exploration, and build lasting connections beyond the shoot.”
As the conversation winds down, one thing becomes clear. For Onir, cinema is not just about telling stories but about leaving behind traces of empathy, love and honesty. His films feel like quiet conversations with time, reminding us that some stories are meant to stay, long after the lights fade.