Raashi Khanna on jewellery, fitness and what drives her forward

Actress Raashi Khanna has steadily carved a space for herself with performances that balance charm and conviction. From films like World Famous Lover and Telusu Kada to her acclaimed turn in the series Farzi, the actor has consistently impressed audiences across formats and languages. Recently, as she launched TBZ — The Original at Himayatnagar, CE caught up with her to talk about jewellery, fitness, motivation, and what lies ahead.
Excerpts
Jewellery you enjoy wearing?
My jewellery choices depend a lot on the occasion and what I’m wearing. I enjoy experimenting, but I do have a soft corner for classic Indian designs that feel timeless. For special occasions, I love statement pieces, while for everyday wear I prefer something subtle and elegant — something that enhances the look without overpowering it.
How do you keep yourself fit?
I try to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Regular workouts, staying active, and eating clean are important to me. I also believe mental well-being plays a huge role in overall fitness, so I make it a point to unwind, meditate, and recharge whenever possible.
What is your favourite series or movie?
I enjoy a mix of genres. I’m especially drawn to strong, story-driven films and well-written series — particularly dramas and thrillers. Good storytelling always pulls me in, whether it’s Indian cinema or international content.
What keeps you motivated?
Good work and meaningful stories motivate me the most. As an actor, being able to grow, challenge myself, and connect with audiences through my performances keeps me inspired. I’m also motivated by learning, evolving, and staying grounded.
Upcoming projects?
I have some very exciting projects lined up across different languages, and this phase feels especially fulfilling. I’m grateful to be part of films like Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan sir, a project with Akshay Kumar sir, Talaakhon Mein Ek with Vikrant Massey, and an upcoming thriller with R Madhavan sir. I’m also working on a series for Amazon, along with Farzi 2 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s an exciting time, and I’m truly thankful for all the opportunities coming my way.
Tell us about your collaboration with TBZ — The Original.
My association with TBZ — The Original feels very natural. It’s a brand I’ve admired for years because of its legacy, craftsmanship, and the trust it enjoys across generations. Being part of this milestone moment-the launch of their Himayatnagar showroom and the celebration of their silver jubilee in Hyderabad-feels truly special. It’s not just a collaboration; it’s a shared appreciation for heritage, artistry, and timeless elegance.
What do you like about their collection?
What really stood out to me is how beautifully the collection balances tradition with contemporary sensibilities. The detailing is exquisite, and every piece feels thoughtfully crafted. I was especially drawn to the bridal and ethnic designs-they’re rich, elegant, and deeply rooted in Indian culture, yet perfectly wearable for modern occasions.