Raashi Khanna on jewellery, fitness and what drives her forward

Upcoming projects?

I have some very exciting projects lined up across different languages, and this phase feels especially fulfilling. I’m grateful to be part of films like Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan sir, a project with Akshay Kumar sir, Talaakhon Mein Ek with Vikrant Massey, and an upcoming thriller with R Madhavan sir. I’m also working on a series for Amazon, along with Farzi 2 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s an exciting time, and I’m truly thankful for all the opportunities coming my way.

Tell us about your collaboration with TBZ — The Original.

My association with TBZ — The Original feels very natural. It’s a brand I’ve admired for years because of its legacy, craftsmanship, and the trust it enjoys across generations. Being part of this milestone moment-the launch of their Himayatnagar showroom and the celebration of their silver jubilee in Hyderabad-feels truly special. It’s not just a collaboration; it’s a shared appreciation for heritage, artistry, and timeless elegance.

What do you like about their collection?

What really stood out to me is how beautifully the collection balances tradition with contemporary sensibilities. The detailing is exquisite, and every piece feels thoughtfully crafted. I was especially drawn to the bridal and ethnic designs-they’re rich, elegant, and deeply rooted in Indian culture, yet perfectly wearable for modern occasions.