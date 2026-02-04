Silver’s whiplash week rattles Hyderabad bullion traders

HYDERABAD: The usually bustling Hyderabad bullion market slipped into an unusual silence last week after gold and silver prices surged sharply and then corrected violently, forcing nearly 80% of traders to temporarily shut shop. What had been a roaring market driven by relentless buying and daily record highs abruptly turned cautious, as steep margin hikes and extreme volatility rattled traders and drained liquidity from the system.

However, by Tuesday, a recovery in silver prices and their relative cheapness compared to recent levels pushed demand for the physical metal to nearly double the usual level, with retail buyers jumping in.

Trading activity began thinning from last Tuesday (January 27) as silver prices touched Rs 4 lakh. Nervousness spread quickly across bullion hubs, and by Thursday evening (January 29), only about 15% of traders were still operating, with most choosing to close counters early to avoid further exposure. Then the crash began on Friday (January 30).

“Once prices started slipping, nobody wanted to take fresh risks. Every trader was focused on protecting capital rather than chasing volumes,” said Prem Kumar, a bullion merchant from Hyderabad. “Friday witnessed an almost complete shutdown amid heavy settlements, while Saturday, usually one of the busiest days for physical trade, also remained largely inactive,” he added.