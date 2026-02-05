5 boys rescued from forced begging, parents booked

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have registered a case against parents for forcing their children into begging and rescued five minor boys found begging at Cyber Towers junction.

Women & Child Safety Wing DCP Srujana Karnam told TNIE that the children were repeatedly sent to beg by their parents. A case was registered at Madhapur police station and the father of the five boys has been remanded. The children were handed over to child welfare authorities.

Police said incidents of children being dressed in Mahatma Gandhi attire and made to beg at traffic signals and public places are being taken seriously.

Officials said forcing children to beg amounts to cruelty and exploitation, exposing them to physical and psychological risks, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against parents or guardians who compel children to beg. The rescued children would receive counselling and protection in coordination with welfare authorities, they added.