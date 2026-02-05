Aabha Hanjura’s musical bridge

For singer Aabha Hanjura, returning to Hyderabad felt deeply personal. The city is layered with memories, some of them life-changing, and it shows in the warmth with which she spoke about performing here.

Talking about her excitement performing in the city, she began, “I love this city and I have so many memories here. Hyderabad is so special to me also because; not many people know this. I have lived here for a very short period of time during Covid, we were here and I had given birth to my daughter here.”

When the conversation shifts to books, her love for reading comes through instantly. After a brief pause to gather her thoughts, she shared that her reading spans fiction and books on creativity, each feeding a different part of her artistic self. She expressed, “I read a lot of fiction and also books on creativity, so I will share a few from different zones. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini is a favourite that stayed with me deeply. The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment has helped me find answers, and The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin is one I return to often.”