Aabha Hanjura’s musical bridge

For singer Aabha Hanjura, returning to Hyderabad felt deeply personal. The city is layered with memories, some of them life-changing, and it shows in the warmth with which she spoke about performing here.
Talking about her excitement performing in the city, she began, “I love this city and I have so many memories here. Hyderabad is so special to me also because; not many people know this. I have lived here for a very short period of time during Covid, we were here and I had given birth to my daughter here.”
When the conversation shifts to books, her love for reading comes through instantly. After a brief pause to gather her thoughts, she shared that her reading spans fiction and books on creativity, each feeding a different part of her artistic self. She expressed, “I read a lot of fiction and also books on creativity, so I will share a few from different zones. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini is a favourite that stayed with me deeply. The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment has helped me find answers, and The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin is one I return to often.”
Her music is deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture. “I have always looked at my music as a bridge between what was and what is, not only through nostalgia but through re-invention and re-imagination that feels personal. I love folk instruments, and therefore, I try to keep them alive in a contemporary sound, while also staying rooted in what reminds us of India and bringing the lesser-known Indian instruments to the mainstream in my own way,” she explained.
Reflecting on her journey, Aabha recalls starting out in a corporate job before committing fully to music a decade ago. From learning Hindustani classical music as a child to being a finalist on Indian Idol, she recalled about those early moments offered validation and opened doors for opportunities. Her work with music from Kashmir and the formation of her band marked turning points that shaped her artistic voice.
As she looks ahead, Aabha concluded the chat saying, “A lot is happening this year, and I have been working on many cross-cultural collaborations. I have a project called Bridges, where I explore folk music collaborations across cultures, such as Kashmiri meeting Rajasthani or even global languages, as music connects us beyond language. I am collaborating with grassroots folk artists, creating exciting projects. The year begins with new music I have written, rooted in Kashmiri culture, and something should be released soon, possibly this month.”