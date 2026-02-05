Anuv’s Dastakhat on hearts

What surprised him even more was the response to his music. He gushes, “When we first came, we didn’t even know if people had heard my songs. We thought, ‘Let’s try it out and see how it goes’. But every time I’ve come back, people have turned up in numbers and sung every song. That really surprised me.” If he had to sum up the city in a single feeling, Anuv says, it would be ‘surprise’ — because Hyderabad never stops doing that. He further adds, “The audience is loud everywhere — but Hyderabad is different because of the language and cultural space. When I perform here and see people singing every word back to me, it just makes the experience more beautiful.”