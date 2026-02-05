CIE: Changing the city’s innovation DNA

Excerpts

What early gap did IIIT Hyd identify between research and entrepreneurship that led to the creation of CIE?

When CIE began in 2008, it wasn’t with the intention of enabling the start-up ecosystem at large. Initially, the focus was much narrower. We began by supporting students who wanted to commercialise their research or explore what they could do with an idea emerging from their academic work. Back then, entrepreneurship did not have the visibility or acceptance it has today. Not many people were talking about it, and there was very little information available. Over time, CIE also became a space for people who wanted to explore their ideas alongside their day jobs, before fully committing. The primary gap we identified was the lack of information, guidance, and — most importantly — community. You cannot build a start-up in isolation. You need a circle of people, a shared space, and a support system. CIE evolved to fill that gap.