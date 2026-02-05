GHMC engineer and staff arrested for 15 lakh bribe; junior assistant held for Rs 10,000

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday caught the superintending engineer of GHMC’s Kukatpally zone and a computer operator while allegedly accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe. Those arrested were SE Podduturi Chinna Reddy and outsourcing computer operator Balasani Praveen Kumar.

Officials said the engineer demanded and accepted the bribe through the operator for verifying executed works and processing bills worth Rs 1.40 crore for forwarding to the zonal commissioner for approval.

JUNIOR ASSISTANT LANDS IN ACB NET FOR Rs 10,000 BRIBE

Hyderabad: ACB officials on Wednesday caught a junior assistant working at the DEO Office in Bandlaguda while allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe. Officials said the accused officer, Shiva Prasad, demanded and accepted the bribe for not removing the complainant’s school from the list of SSC examination centres.

The tainted amount was recovered from his possession. ACB officials said the officer misused his position to obtain undue advantage. He was produced before the ACB court in Nampally and remanded. Investigation is underway.