Hyderabad to emerge as film industry hub: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said the government is working with a vision to turn Hyderabad into a hub of the film industry.

Addressing a meeting with jury members of the Gaddar Film Awards at the Secretariat, he said cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have limited scope for expansion, whereas Hyderabad offers favourable conditions for film industries across languages to grow.

He said Hyderabad would emerge as a global film market centre and the government would prepare a detailed blueprint to achieve this vision. He added that while earlier governments neglected film awards, the present government revived them to encourage cinema’s role in social change.

Describing Gaddar as a towering cultural figure who dedicated his life to society through art, he said awards were instituted in his name last year to promote cinema and Telangana’s cultural identity.

He assured that transparency and talent would remain the sole criteria in award selection and noted that last year’s jury earned appreciation for fair selection. Jury members were appointed after consultations through the Film Development Corporation.

He emphasised that government initiatives must benefit society and suggested films chosen for awards should combine commercial appeal with strong social messages to encourage meaningful cinema.

He announced that film screenings for the awards will begin on February 6 and the awards ceremony will be held on March 19 on the occasion of Ugadi.