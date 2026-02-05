HYDRAA to develop Kamuni, Turka lakes

HYDERABAD: Two lakes — Kamuni Cheruvu on Bharat Nagar–Khaitalapur–HITEC City Road and Turka Cheruvu near Bandari Layout in Nizampet — will be developed by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday conducted field inspections following Prajavani complaints and interacted with residents to understand their grievances.

Residents said Kamuni Lake has been emanating a foul smell due to sewage inflow, leading to water hyacinth growth and mosquito menace, causing health concerns. They sought removal of encroachments and comprehensive development of the lake.

After inspecting the inlets and outlets, the commissioner directed officials to take up development works immediately. He also reviewed a land dispute involving a graveyard between the Water Board and local Muslim residents, assuring verification of land records and fencing of government land where required.