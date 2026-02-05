International Young Chef Olympiad: World on a plate

Kitchens don’t often feel like crossroads of the world, but at the 12th International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) by Indian Institute of Hotel Management in Hyderabad, they do. Accents change mid-sentence, techniques travel across borders, and recipes carry stories far older than the chefs cooking them. What starts out as a competition slowly turns into a conversation — between countries, mentors and traditions — where every plate holds a sense of home and the pull of somewhere new.