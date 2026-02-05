MK Raina: No character is small or big, only actors are

Raina is equally selective about the scripts he chooses. He says he always asks for the script first and takes his time deciding. Speaking about a recent film set in Kashmir, Batt Koch, he explains why he agreed to be part of it. “The first thing I ask is to send me the script, and if it inspires me with a new idea or new knowledge, it challenges me. Seeing migrant youngsters in Kashmir helped me realise why we are making this film, to support it, and tell the stories of ordinary people that have never been told over the last 35 years,” he says.

His memories of Hyderabad brings a smile, beginning with biryani and moving to folk traditions like Golla Kethamma Oggu Katha and Burrakatha. Yet he worries that traditions are being reduced to symbolic performances. “I feel these traditions need to be reinterpreted because there is a lot of work to be done to make them relevant today. Only then will the tradition survive and the legacy truly live on. I see how the people preserving centuries of Telugu culture are overlooked, and I believe our duty is not to admire it and walk away. When I look around, from architecture to universities where I teach, I hardly see Telugu culture, and it cannot exist only in a handloom shop,” he says.

As the conversation winds down, Raina reflects on his approach to acting. Screen time, he insists, has never mattered. “I see it as a theme because I work with them and sometimes take on very small screen presence roles, but I know exactly why they want me. I can deliver what they need, and this has happened many times. For me, it is the time of the role that matters. No character is small or big, only actors are. I have a certain space, and I must justify myself within it,” he notes.