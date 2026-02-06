Apple likely to open store in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Apple is set to expand its retail footprint in India, with Hyderabad emerging as a likely location for the company’s next physical store. Job listings on Apple’s careers portal for roles such as Store Leader, Senior Manager and Genius in Hyderabad point to plans for a new brick-and-mortar outlet. Apple typically begins hiring nearly a year ahead of a store launch, indicating that the Hyderabad outlet could open in early 2027.

The development comes as the company is also expected to open another store in Mumbai later this year.The expansion follows the launch of Apple’s Noida store in December 2025, reflecting the company’s steady growth across major Indian cities.

Apple began operations with an online store in India in 2020 and opened flagship outlets in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023, later expanding to Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.