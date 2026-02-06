Property owners accuse Telangana government of defying HC order on corridor project

HYDERABAD: Despite the Telangana High Court granting status quo orders directing that no work be taken up on the proposed elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet, or on the related road-widening project, property owners along Rajiv Rahadari in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board area have alleged that officials continue to pursue actions linked to the project.

According to the property owners, officials recently issued notices seeking property details, personal information and bank account particulars, even though the matter is sub judice. They urged the State Government to immediately halt such steps, stating that they amount to a violation of the High Court’s directions and the status quo currently in force.

The owners further alleged that notices were pasted on the houses of affected residents in recent days.

They claimed that repeated notices and sustained pressure from the collectorate have caused severe mental stress among residents living along the corridor. According to them, the stress triggered by these actions allegedly led to some deaths, which they attributed to shock.

The JAC said it is not opposed to the project in principle, but questioned widening the road to 200 feet when tender documents specify 100 feet width only.