How to find your racket sport

I go to the gym. I also play a few racket sports. And I have realised something important. Sports are better because the gym makes me feel like I am back in 1st standard.

It is the counting I hate.

Twelve. Thirteen. Fourteen.

In the gym, the win is reaching a number. In sports, the win is earning a point by playing well or confidently lying about the line. There is drama. There is tension. There is character development. Research also says racket sports improve hand eye coordination and brain. I did not read the research. I just liked the conclusion.

I basically play sports to avoid revisiting 1st standard.

If you are thinking of starting, here is my guide.

Table Tennis

This is the sport I miss the most since quitting corporate. Most offices have a table tennis table and that non living piece of wood has done more for employee morale than the entire HR department.

Table tennis brings people together, creates bonding, reduces stress, and never asks you to circle back on this over mail.

It is also a low effort sport. No shoes. No costume change. You can play in formals. I have lost games of table tennis to people who were on client calls.