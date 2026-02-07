HYDRAA reclaims govt land, clears encroachments on lake

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a citywide anti-encroachment drive to curb illegal occupation of government land, lake Full Tank Level (FTL) areas and temple property. During the action, unauthorised constructions covering 11 acres within the FTL limits of Sumar kunta lake in Doolapally village were removed and 3.20 acres of government land were reclaimed in Borabanda.

Officials said the action followed complaints of illegal land filling and construction by individuals claiming Shikam patta rights at the 42-acre lake in Dundigal-Gandimaisamma mandal.

Scrap shops, hotels, container manufacturing units and welding shops were found operating inside the FTL area, posing risks to natural water flow during the monsoon.

HYDRAA also reclaimed 3.20 acres in Yousufguda village, Khairatabad mandal, acquired under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, after foiling attempts to encroach upon about 3,600 sq yds using forged documents. A case was registered