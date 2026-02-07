Kadamba: Slow Nights, High Views

Meanwhile, the interiors are guided by a simple principle: nothing should come between the sky and the lake. Cement jalli, coloured cement tiles, smooth plaster, wood and nevar chairs are layered with mirrors and bold colours to create warmth and familiarity. Architectural highlights include a bottle-shaped entrance with a concealed door, a 40-foot inverted truss without mid-support, a private mezzanine overlooking the lake, and a shared chaupal built around a cluster of Kadamba trees. As plants grow and surfaces soften, the space is designed to feel timeless rather than overtly designed. CE speaks to founder Vikaas Passary about the philosophy behind Kadamba and the stories shaping its food and drink.

Excerpts

What’s special about Kadamba?

People often think Kadamba is just a bar. Yes, it is a bar, but that’s only one part of it. Kadamba is inspired by the village chaupal or chopar (a shared public square). Think of it like a city square or a village gathering space. It’s intentionally cozy — about 80 covers on the ground floor and 30 upstairs. The upper floor is a family-style AC section, inspired by old-school bars. The three Kadamba trees here stand as testimonials to that idea; they’re the identity of this chopar. We call Kadamba a cultural compound. Culture, for us, is an analog way of life. While digital is important, nothing can replace an analog experience — meeting people, sharing stories, talking, laughing, dancing, singing, and simply sitting together. That sense of community is something people are missing in cities today, and even in larger societies. Spaces have become bigger, distances have increased, and people feel more disconnected. Kadamba is our attempt to bring people closer physically and emotionally into one welcoming space. It’s a space that says, come as you are and stay as long as you want. You don’t need to drink to be here, you can be a tea talker too. It’s that ‘third space’: not home, not office, but somewhere you unwind after a long day.