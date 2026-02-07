Kadamba: Slow Nights, High Views

Overlooking Durgam Cheruvu and the city’s cable bridge, Kadamba, a new rooftop bar and cultural compound, is fast becoming a draw for after-office hours and unhurried evenings. Steering away from high-decibel, spectacle-led nightlife, it offers a familiar, community-driven alternative. Conceived as a neighbourhood bar at heart by founder Vikaas Passary, Kadamba brings together thoughtfully crafted cocktails, comfort-led Indian food, music, culture and conversation, all within a setting inspired by the Indian chaupal.
Shaped by experiences across Indian cities, the menu reflects how food is consumed alongside alcohol across the country. Dishes such as Mushroom Gola, Kallu Shaap Prawns, Kulia Burrata, Maska Chole, Ghee Tari Machchi, Chicken Bharta, Taka Tak Boti, Tawa Shawarma and Butternut Squash Korma sit alongside desserts like Chenna Jalebi and Death by Chocolate. Food is served on steel plates with shared breads, meant to be wiped, shared and eaten by hand — rooted firmly in Indian bar culture.
Cocktails follow the same philosophy, using fresh ingredients, house infusions and ferments, with no preservatives or syrups. The menu leans on nostalgic fruits and everyday flavours like guava, mango, pineapple, sitaphal and amchur. Standout drinks include the Aam-Spritzer (a European-style aperol with mango), Aam-Rudh (tequila with salted pink guava soda), Agasi Negroni (gin with watermelon, cacao and coffee) and Har Bar (gin, green apple and pandan).
Meanwhile, the interiors are guided by a simple principle: nothing should come between the sky and the lake. Cement jalli, coloured cement tiles, smooth plaster, wood and nevar chairs are layered with mirrors and bold colours to create warmth and familiarity. Architectural highlights include a bottle-shaped entrance with a concealed door, a 40-foot inverted truss without mid-support, a private mezzanine overlooking the lake, and a shared chaupal built around a cluster of Kadamba trees. As plants grow and surfaces soften, the space is designed to feel timeless rather than overtly designed. CE speaks to founder Vikaas Passary about the philosophy behind Kadamba and the stories shaping its food and drink.
Excerpts
What’s special about Kadamba?
People often think Kadamba is just a bar. Yes, it is a bar, but that’s only one part of it. Kadamba is inspired by the village chaupal or chopar (a shared public square). Think of it like a city square or a village gathering space. It’s intentionally cozy — about 80 covers on the ground floor and 30 upstairs. The upper floor is a family-style AC section, inspired by old-school bars. The three Kadamba trees here stand as testimonials to that idea; they’re the identity of this chopar. We call Kadamba a cultural compound. Culture, for us, is an analog way of life. While digital is important, nothing can replace an analog experience — meeting people, sharing stories, talking, laughing, dancing, singing, and simply sitting together. That sense of community is something people are missing in cities today, and even in larger societies. Spaces have become bigger, distances have increased, and people feel more disconnected. Kadamba is our attempt to bring people closer physically and emotionally into one welcoming space. It’s a space that says, come as you are and stay as long as you want. You don’t need to drink to be here, you can be a tea talker too. It’s that ‘third space’: not home, not office, but somewhere you unwind after a long day.
Why is this idea of a ‘third space’ important?
After work, you need a place where you can loosen up, watch people enjoy themselves, bond over conversations, laugh, joke and feel recharged. That’s how chaupal worked traditionally, and we’re recreating that in an urban context.
What kind of drinks can guests expect at Kadamba?
Kadamba has a cocktail-forward programme, but not a technique-showoff one. We’re an aam aadmi place. The drinks are approachable, easy-drinking, and rooted in nostalgic, Indian flavours. The techniques are there — fat washing, batch cocktails, low-density cocktails, clarification — but they stay behind the scenes. We don’t talk about them. Our only brief is: the drinks should be as delicious as the food. Just come, don’t overthink, and enjoy.
How would you describe the food at Kadamba?
The food programme is inspired by chakna. Chakna can mean different things to different people — from caviar to peanuts or chicken tikka — but at its core, it’s comfort food that makes drinking easier. Our chef has drawn inspiration from local eating habits across India. Techniques and flavours are regional, intuitive, and layered. The dishes are created specifically for Kadamba, you won’t find them anywhere else in Hyderabad or India. Food should be chatpata, comforting, and simple. Small plates, easy drinking. We even use Hyderabad slang on the menu — like hallu hallu, light lelo, kya toh bhi — to keep it playful and familiar.
Are there any special touches on the menu?
Yes, silent cravings. In Hyderabad, people often crave curd rice at the end of the day. We have it, but it’s not listed. We just say, for your silent cravings, do ask us. It makes the experience feel personal without being overwhelming.
What’s the music philosophy at Kadamba?
We keep music simple and alternative — Jazz, Hip-Hop, Organic Harmony. Not Hollywood, Bollywood, or Tollywood clichés. We will host two IP events every month — Full Moon Night and No Moon Night. Folk artists from across India (and eventually the world) perform, blended with electronic music to create a unique experience. The idea is to bring folk music into the mainstream. The next major performance is on February 17, a no moon night.