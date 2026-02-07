Naseeruddin Shah’s Azaab Kahaani

"I have always loved students. When I am around students, I truly feel young again,” Naseeruddin Shah began, his voice settling easily into the courtyard at Lamakaan’s 16th year anniversary. Recalling a recent episode, though he felt both insulted and disappointed, he still continued it with characteristic candour and humour. “So when I was invited to Mumbai University’s Jashn-e-Urdu, I was very happy. However, on the night of 31st January, I was asked not to come. I was disinvited, and I felt like a bin bulaaya mehmaan kisi ke shaadi main ghus aaya hoon. Baraat waale samajhte hain main dulhan ki taraf se hoon, and dulhan waale samajhte hain main baraat ki taraf se hoon,” he shared.