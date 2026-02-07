Taste of Bordeaux at Taj Deccan

Hyderabad recently played host to a refined confluence of French culinary artistry and Indian hospitality as Bordeaux Métropole, one of France’s most celebrated gastronomic regions, brought its food legacy to the city through an exclusive pop-up dining experience titled Bordeaux at The Table at Natsu, Taj Deccan. The event formed part of the Bordeaux–Hyderabad Gastronomic Exchange, an initiative aimed at introducing the depth and excellence of French gastronomy to India’s increasingly discerning dining audience.

Set against an elegant backdrop of soft music and understated décor, guests were treated to a curated four-course French sit-down dinner that captured the finesse, technique and narrative richness of French culinary traditions. The kitchen was helmed by an accomplished team of chefs from Bordeaux — Chef Romain Talbourdeau, head chef at Restaurant Le 7; Marilou Tamarelle, pastry chef at Restaurant Le 7; Jean-Jacques berteau, chef and culinary instructor at Lycée Hôtelier de Gascogne; and Olivier Lux, service and mixology instructor at Lycée Hôtelier de Gascogne. Drawing from classical French techniques, the chefs presented dishes layered with nuance, storytelling and balance.