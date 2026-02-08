Citizens urge HYDRAA to address sewage contamination in local water bodies

HYDERABAD: City residents urged Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) authorities to develop local water bodies and prevent sewage inflow during the first HYDRAA phone-in programme held on Saturday.
Speaking directly to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, citizens highlighted issues such as sewage contamination of lakes, foul odour, excessive growth of water hyacinth and mosquito menace, severely affecting their quality of life.
Residents complained that unbearable conditions force them to keep doors and windows shut day and night. They appealed to authorities to ensure sewage water does not enter lakes and sought comprehensive development of water bodies.
Callers appreciated HYDRAA for organising the phone-in programme alongside the regular Prajavani grievance redressal held every Monday, saying it benefits citizens unable to visit offices in person.
The programme, conducted from 12 noon to 1 pm, saw 36 citizens lodge complaints. The commissioner listened to grievances and assured appropriate action, personally interacting with complainants and providing details of officials responsible for resolving issues. He instructed citizens to contact him directly if grievances remain unresolved within a week.
Calls were also received from districts outside Hyderabad reporting lake encroachments, but the Commissioner clarified HYDRAA’s jurisdiction extends only up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
Specific complaints included illegal conversion of roads into plots in Gagillapur, attempts to construct a temple in a park at Pragathi Nagar, stalled nala diversion works to prevent sewage inflow into Nagireddy Kunta, traffic obstruction near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur due to parked water tankers, allegations of stormwater diversion and encroachments by construction firms, and encroachment of government and park land in Attapur.