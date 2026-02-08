Citizens urge HYDRAA to address sewage contamination in local water bodies

HYDERABAD: City residents urged Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) authorities to develop local water bodies and prevent sewage inflow during the first HYDRAA phone-in programme held on Saturday.

Speaking directly to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, citizens highlighted issues such as sewage contamination of lakes, foul odour, excessive growth of water hyacinth and mosquito menace, severely affecting their quality of life.

Residents complained that unbearable conditions force them to keep doors and windows shut day and night. They appealed to authorities to ensure sewage water does not enter lakes and sought comprehensive development of water bodies.

Callers appreciated HYDRAA for organising the phone-in programme alongside the regular Prajavani grievance redressal held every Monday, saying it benefits citizens unable to visit offices in person.