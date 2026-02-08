Life extraordinary: A voyage of resilience

HYDERABAD: Withstanding the ‘Drake Shake’ isn’t for the faint-hearted. The nearly 1,000-km waterway from Cape Horn at the tip of South America to Antarctica, where three oceans meet, is a rite of passage for any adventurer, with waves rising as high as 30 ft. When Sneha Raju set out on the 48-hour journey, dreaming of setting foot on Antarctica, she never imagined it would be more challenging than the continent itself. “I never had seasickness or thought I would fall ill, but I did. One can’t even stand straight or lie in bed.

During the 48 hours, you’re advised not to drink water so the stomach stays empty. But I had to take my regular medicines and ensure I didn’t throw up. I also can’t go without water for that long because I need to keep my kidneys hydrated,” Sneha recalls. Holding on for dear life and battling the swelling seas, she finally made it, becoming the world’s first two-time kidney transplant recipient to complete an Antarctica expedition.

In a way, it encapsulates her life. At the tender age of three, she contracted a throat infection, which ended up damaging her kidneys. “I was brought back from the US to Hyderabad on the insistence of my grandfather. I had my first kidney transplant after I turned seven,” Sneha, who now works at NCC Limited, recalls in a free-wheeling chat with TNIE.

She later had cerebral malaria, which affected the transplanted kidney when she was in college in 2013. After four months of dialysis, she had her second transplant. “Luckily, both my donors are my family members. I was very lucky that way,” she says.