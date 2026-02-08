Scientists find way to tame fungi's superpower by targeting their sweet tooth

HYDERABAD: Scientists at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology have uncovered a way to disarm one of fungi’s most dangerous traits — their ability to change shape and turn invasive.

Fungi survive in two main forms: a harmless, oval yeast form and a filamentous form that spreads aggressively inside the body. Once inside a host, many fungi switch to the filamentous shape to cope with nutrient stress, temperature changes and competition from other microbes. This transformation makes them harder for immune cells and medicines to eliminate, often leading to serious infections.

Until now, scientists believed this shape-shifting was driven mainly by genes and internal signalling pathways. The new study shows that metabolism — specifically how fungi process sugar — plays a decisive role.

Explaining the breakthrough, Dr Sriram Varahan, senior scientist, CCMB, says the team discovered a hidden link between sugar breakdown and the production of sulphur-containing amino acids. “When fungi consume sugars rapidly, glycolysis runs at high speed. This directly affects whether the cell can produce certain sulphur-based amino acids needed to trigger invasive growth,” he adds.