Security ramped up across Hyderabad railway stations after Vande Bharat bomb threat

HYDERABAD: Security checks at Secunderabad and other railway stations in Hyderabad were intensified after railway authorities received a letter threatening a bomb attack on the Vande Bharat Express.

Police said that around 5 pm on February 3, a letter addressed to the General Manager of South Central Railway claimed that a so-called “jihad team” comprising four individuals was staying in Hyderabad and had planted explosives on a railway line targeting the Vande Bharat Express, allegedly threatening around 250 passengers.

The letter demanded a ransom of `2 crore, warning explosives would be detonated if the demand was not met. It instructed authorities to send money to an advocate in Achampet, Nagarkurnool district, and warned against informing police.

Railway officials informed that anti-sabotage checks were conducted at all important and sensitive stations across the division with the assistance of dog squads on the day when bomb threat was received. Special and thorough checks were carried out on all Vande Bharat rakes originating from Secunderabad Station in coordination with GRP (Secunderabad), local police, and other concerned departments.