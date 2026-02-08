Yadadri Phase-II MMTS extension set to take off

HYDERABAD: After nearly a decade of delay, the long-pending MMTS Phase-II extension from Ghatkesar to Yadadri is finally set to take off, promising improved connectivity for commuters and pilgrims visiting Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to soon lay the foundation stone for the 33.16-km extension connecting Hyderabad with Yadagirigutta, reducing dependence on buses and private vehicles.

The state government has no role in this extension, which forms part of Indian Railways’ tripling of railway lines between Secunderabad and Kazipet. Due to delays, project costs have been revised to Rs 412.26 crore from Rs 330 crore, with execution entrusted to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The project will be implemented in two phases: Phase I covering Yadadri–Bhongir–Pagidipalli (17.09 km) and Phase II covering Pagidipalli–Bibinagar–Ghatkesar (16.07 km), passing through key stations including Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Pagidipalli, Bhongir and Yadadri. Completion is estimated in three years, enabling direct travel from Secunderabad to Yadadri.

Sources said the Rail Ministry approved the project last April, with Railways pursuing the state government for its share, so work is not hindered. Around 18.625 hectares of private land in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts are required, with acquisition nearing completion.

The project includes the construction of 59 minor bridges and one major bridge. Earthwork, bridge construction, signalling, telecommunications and electrical works have commenced. Originally sanctioned in 2016–17 at Rs 330 crore, costs were later revised.

Initially sanctioned on a cost-sharing basis, with two-thirds funding from the state and one-third from Railways, the project stalled due to non-deposit of the state’s share. Railways have now decided to execute the project independently without state funding.