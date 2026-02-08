Young para-athlete from Telangana races towards global dreams

HYDERABAD: Before dawn breaks and the streets stir, a visually impaired para-athlete Ganapathi Rathlavath is already on the track. He laces his shoes, steadies his breathing and runs — not just to train, but to claim freedom, confidence and self-belief. Intermediate second-year student at the Devnar Foundation for the Blind School, Ganapathi has lived with challenges since birth. He learned early that the world would not be easy to navigate. Instead of letting that define him, he chose to outrun it, one stride at a time.

That resolve has paid off. Ganapathi has been selected for the upcoming South Asian Running Competition in Dubai, becoming the youngest para-athlete from the state to represent the event. His journey into athletics began with a simple love for running. The turning point came in 2024 at the CM Cup. “After that, I started getting opportunities to compete at district, state and national levels,” he recalls.

Specialising in the 100 metres and 400 metres, Ganapathi began to make his mark quickly. In 2025, he won a bronze medal at a meet in Bengaluru, followed by silver and bronze medals at a national-level competition in Delhi. Each medal meant more than a podium finish — it affirmed that discipline and belief can overcome daunting limits.

Running, he says, is not just a sport. It is expression, independence and purpose.