Hyderabad: Digital arrest scam costs retired teacher Rs 25 lakh

HYDERABAD: A 68-year-old retired government school teacher from Madhapur lost Rs 24.97 lakh after falling victim to a digital arrest fraud, in which scammers convinced her that she was involved in criminal cases.

According to Cyberabad cybercrime police, the woman received a call on January 31 from an unidentified person claiming to be from the UIDAI. The caller told her that the Mumbai cybercrime department had registered a case against her in the ‘Mumbai’ High Court over alleged involvement in drug trafficking and that an arrest warrant had been issued.

The call was then diverted to multiple persons claiming to be officials, including persons identifying themselves as Mithlesh Das and Rafeequl Sardar, before finally connecting her to a man who introduced himself as Kuldeep Singh. Speaking in Telugu, he claimed to be a Mumbai cybercrime police officer who had earlier lived in Miyapur.