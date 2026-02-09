INCOIS to launch new ocean services on Monday

HYDERABAD: The city-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, will launch three new ocean information services on its foundation day on Monday.

The new services include JellyAIIP, SAMUDRA 2.0 mobile app and SIVAS. JellyAIIP, or Jellyfish Aggregation Information Interactive Portal, is a national web-based platform to report and visualise jellyfish aggregation, swarming and stranding events along the Indian coast. It offers geospatial mapping, hotspot analysis and multilingual first-aid guidance for researchers and the public.

SAMUDRA 2.0 is an upgraded, multilingual advisory mobile application providing ocean information and early warnings to fishermen and maritime users. It features enhanced services such as advisories on Potential Fishing Zones, tuna fishing, small vessel alerts and improved map-based navigation tools.

SIVAS, or Swell-Surge Inundation Vulnerability Advisory System, is a coastal inundation early warning service that issues advance alerts on swell-surge flooding events.

MoUs to be signed

The programme will also feature the exchange of MoUs with partner institutions, including SAC, ICCS and ALEAP, to strengthen research, technology development and capacity building in ocean and climate services.